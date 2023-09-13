IKEA extends recall for LETTAN mirrors over breaking wall fittings

SINGAPORE: Swedish furniture giant IKEA on Wednesday (Sep 13) extended a recall for its LETTAN mirrors due to breaking wall fittings.

It had ordered a recall for the products in January this year over the same issue, which caused some mirrors to fall.

In a press release on Wednesday, IKEA said that it decided to extend the recall for repair as a "precautionary measure" after realising faulty wall fittings were used in production for a longer period of time than previously known.

The earlier recall affected LETTAN mirrors with a date stamp of before and including 2105 YYWW (year/week).

The company has now extended its recall to also include LETTAN mirrors with supplier number 21944 and with a date stamp of before and including 2325 YYWW (year/week).

The date stamp and supplier number can be found on a label on the back of the mirror.

In response to CNA's queries, IKEA said that there have been no reported incidents of wall fittings breaking in Singapore.

The company also urged all customers who own an affected LETTAN mirror to stop using the product and to order replacement wall fittings free of charge.

Customers can visit IKEA's website or call 6786 6868 to order the required number of replacement fittings with item number 139298/1.

"IKEA apologises for any inconvenience this recall for repair action may cause," said the company.