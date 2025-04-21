HSA uncovers first illegal sex drug manufacturing case in raid on Beo Crescent flat

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man is assisting with investigations over the suspected illegal manufacture and supply of sex drugs, and sale of vapes, following a raid by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

In response to CNA's query, HSA said on Monday (Apr 21) that this is the first case involving the illegal manufacture of sexual enhancement medicines.

The authority added in a press release that it carried out a raid on a Housing Board (HDB) flat at Beo Crescent on Mar 21 after receiving information about the occupants' alleged involvement in the illegal manufacturing and storing of health products in the unit.

More than 18,000 units of prescription sexual enhancement medicines and supplements, several pieces of equipment and related paraphernalia were seized, along with 30 e-vaporisers and components.

The items seized have a street value of about S$51,000 (US$38,910), HSA said.

The authority noted that the equipment and paraphernalia were used for the manufacture of capsules.



"They included a blister pack sealing machine, capsule filling machine, empty gelatine capsules, empty bottles and containers, and printed labels for various sexual enhancement products," it said.

"To date, HSA has not detected the sale of these illegally manufactured sexual enhancement products online."

HSA added that local e-commerce and social media platforms have been informed to put in place measures to prevent the online listing of these illegally manufactured products.