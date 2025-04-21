HSA uncovers first illegal sex drug manufacturing case in raid on Beo Crescent flat
More than 18,000 units of prescription sexual enhancement medicines and supplements, as well as equipment were seized.
SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man is assisting with investigations over the suspected illegal manufacture and supply of sex drugs, and sale of vapes, following a raid by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).
In response to CNA's query, HSA said on Monday (Apr 21) that this is the first case involving the illegal manufacture of sexual enhancement medicines.
The authority added in a press release that it carried out a raid on a Housing Board (HDB) flat at Beo Crescent on Mar 21 after receiving information about the occupants' alleged involvement in the illegal manufacturing and storing of health products in the unit.
More than 18,000 units of prescription sexual enhancement medicines and supplements, several pieces of equipment and related paraphernalia were seized, along with 30 e-vaporisers and components.
The items seized have a street value of about S$51,000 (US$38,910), HSA said.
The authority noted that the equipment and paraphernalia were used for the manufacture of capsules.
"They included a blister pack sealing machine, capsule filling machine, empty gelatine capsules, empty bottles and containers, and printed labels for various sexual enhancement products," it said.
"To date, HSA has not detected the sale of these illegally manufactured sexual enhancement products online."
HSA added that local e-commerce and social media platforms have been informed to put in place measures to prevent the online listing of these illegally manufactured products.
NO KNOWING WHAT THE CAPSULES CONTAIN
"Health products made in non-licensed facilities could pose an immense health risk. The products are produced under poor manufacturing conditions with no quality controls," said Ms Annie Tan, director of HSA's enforcement branch.
"There is no knowing what the capsules contain, and the consequences would have been dire should this illegal manufacturing facility not have been disrupted and shut down."
Members of the public are advised to be alert when buying health products.
"Only purchase from trusted pharmacies or well-known retailers with an established presence in Singapore," HSA said.
They should steer clear of health products from unknown or unverified sources, in particular those sold online, and be wary of products that claim to have "miraculous results" or "no side effects".
They should also report suspicious health products to HSA and only seek medical advice from healthcare professionals.
Authorities seized more than 970,000 units of illegal health products last year, and sexual enhancement medicines and sedatives made up 19 per cent and 18 per cent of the illegal products respectively.
HSA said it takes a serious stand against illegal activities that would harm public health.
Anyone found guilty of importing, manufacturing or supplying illegal health products can be jailed for up to two years and/or fined up to S$25,000.
It is also an offence to sell, possess for sale, import or distribute e-vaporisers and related components. Any person who is convicted may face a fine of up to S$10,000 or jail up to six months or both.