More than 7,600 in-house security officers to get pay increases under Progressive Wage Model

SINGAPORE: More than 7,600 in-house security officers will get pay increases under the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) for the private security industry from Jan 1, 2026.

In-house security officers can expect year-on-year pay increases of S$160 (US$123) over the next three years, from Jan 1, 2026, to Dec 31, 2028.

The sustained wage increases are in line with recommendations from the Security Tripartite Cluster (STC) on the security PWM, which have been accepted by the government, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a joint release on Thursday (Oct 30).

From Jan 1, 2026, about 1,500 full-time in-house security officers will see their wages rise to at least the new entry-level PWM wage of S$2,475.

Their baseline monthly gross wage will then increase to S$2,635 in 2027 and S$2,795 in 2028.

Senior security officers, meanwhile, will see their pay bumped up to at least S$2,675 from Jan 1 next year, with security supervisors' wages to rise to a minimum of S$2,905.

These figures will also increase again in 2027 and 2028.

MOM and MHA said that the PWM wages from Jan 1, 2028, are subject to further review in 2027.

"The STC may consider adjusting the PWM gross wage requirements upwards if the economic situation improves," the ministries said.

They added that the STC had recommended in 2023 that senior security supervisors' wages be left to market forces as they generally earned more than those in the bottom 20 per cent of income earners.