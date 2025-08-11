Retail workers eligible for new round of pay increases under Progressive Wage Model

SINGAPORE: The government has accepted recommendations on the Progressive Wage Model for the retail sector, which set out a three-year schedule of sustained wage increases for workers.

The new schedule will apply to more than 53,000 resident full-time and part-time retail workers from Sep 1, 2025 to Aug 31, 2028, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Monday (Aug 11).

It is part of the recommendations made by the Tripartite Cluster for Retail (TCR), which also outlined an "expanded list of training modules" and recognition of Institute of Higher Learning (IHL) qualifications to meet the minimum training requirements.

The Progressive Wage Model for the retail sector has been in place since Sep 1, 2022. The current wage schedule was set for three years until Aug 31, 2025.

Under the current plan, wages went up by 8.4 per cent to 8.5 per cent annually.

The TCR began its mid-term review in 2024 and conducted several rounds of consultations before releasing its recommendations on Monday.