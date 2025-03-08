Man to be charged for exposing himself to cabin crew member on flight to Singapore

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian man will be charged in court for allegedly exposing himself to a female cabin crew member while on board a flight to Singapore.

Police said in a news release on Saturday (Mar 8) that they were alerted to the incident on Jan 23, after the 23-year-old suspect allegedly unzipped his pants and exposed his genitals while at his seat.

Investigations showed that the man had covered himself with a blanket and set up his mobile phone in video recording mode before allegedly revealing himself to a female flight attendant as she served his meal.

The flight attendant quickly left the man’s seat and reported the matter to her supervisor.

Once the aircraft landed in Changi Airport, the man was arrested by airport police and his phone was seized for investigations.

The man will be charged on Mar 12 with sexual exposure. If found guilty, he faces a jail term of up to one year, a fine, or both.

"The police takes a firm stance against sexual offenders who commit indecent acts that cause alarm, distress and harassment to others, whether on the aircraft or in public," said the police.

"Such offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law."