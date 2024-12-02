More than 530 flu jabs administered at retail pharmacies under MOH trial

SINGAPORE: More than 530 flu jabs have been administered at retail pharmacies as of Nov 26 under a trial, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Launched last month, the trial allows trained pharmacists to administer influenza vaccinations at the following locations:

Guardian Health & Beauty at NEX

Unity Pharmacy at Parkway Parade

Watsons Singapore at Paragon

It is part of a broader plan to study how pharmacists can play a bigger role in public healthcare.

MOH said previously that it hoped that at least 200 people would get jabs via the trial but added that this was not a cap.

Responding to queries from CNA, MOH said that vaccination services under the sandbox initiative continue to be available at the three retail pharmacies.

Customers can walk into any of the three retail pharmacies to get their flu jabs. They can also make appointments to get vaccinated through the pharmacies' respective websites.