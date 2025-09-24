Further regulation of healthcare insurers could worsen 'knot' situation and hurt policyholders: Rahayu

SINGAPORE: The further regulation of healthcare insurers could exacerbate trends such as escalating costs and premiums, affecting policyholders, said Minister of State for Health Rahayu Mahzam on Wednesday (Sep 24).

Speaking in parliament, Mdm Rahayu said that these trends are the "consequences and symptoms" of the "knot" that insurers, doctors, hospitals and policyholders are currently caught in.

"Regulation will not loosen this knot; it will make it worse. If we restrict insurers’ claims management practices, we will likely see even larger premium increases," she added.

"And if we cap premium increases, products will become unviable, which will hurt policyholders."

Mdm Rahayu was responding to questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) about Integrated Shield Plan (IP) insurers, regulatory oversight and healthcare costs.

In her response, she pointed out that private healthcare insurance is in its current "unsustainable state" not because of collusion or anti-competitive behaviour.

"That usually leads to supernormal profits by market players at the expense of consumers," Mdm Rahayu said.

"Here, insurers are either making losses or barely breaking even on their health portfolios. The situation is due to excessive competition that has gone wrong – another type of market failure."

Furthermore, there is already the Competition Act to "proscribe collusion and anti-competitive behaviour", said Mdm Rahayu.

"If we strengthen regulatory oversight, it should be to correct the market failures arising from unsustainable and self-harming competition that have taken place today," she added.

"Regulations to prevent insurers from correcting the current problem will likely exacerbate the situation, make private insurance even more unsustainable, with no market correction mechanism."