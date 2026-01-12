Hospitals may implement surge capacity if more turn to public healthcare options after IP rider changes: MOH

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) may need to implement surge capacity for selected treatments if more people turn to public hospitals for subsidised healthcare resulting from changes to private health insurance, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung on Monday (Jan 12).

Surge capacity refers to a healthcare system's ability to handle a sudden increase in demand beyond normal operational levels.

Singapore recently implemented changes to Integrated Shield Plan (IP) riders to stem a growing exodus of patients from private to subsidised healthcare.



Riders are optional add-ons that cover part of the deductible and co-insurance of a patient's Integrated Shield Plan.

MOH announced last November that new riders will no longer be allowed to cover the minimum plan deductibles from Apr 1.

Currently, policyholders with riders must co-pay at least 5 per cent of their bills, with insurers setting a co-payment cap of no less than S$3,000 (US$2,300) per year. This cap will be raised to a minimum of S$6,000 per year for riders sold from April 2026.

Several Members of Parliament have expressed concerns that those on new riders may choose to seek care at public hospitals to reduce what they need to co-pay, said Mr Ong on Monday.

The government will monitor this closely, and efforts to expand public health capacity are already ongoing, he added.

“If need be, we may need to implement surge capacity for selected treatments,” said Mr Ong.