Court orders seizure of Iris Koh, Raymond Ng's possessions over unpaid defamation suit costs

SINGAPORE: Anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide founder Iris Koh and her husband Raymond Ng are facing a court-ordered seizure of their possessions after they failed to pay legal costs from a defamation suit brought by former Nominated Member of Parliament Calvin Cheng.

On Monday (Feb 10) at around 10am, a court sheriff and a lawyer representing Mr Cheng arrived at the couple's Farrer Park flat to enforce the order. However, after a brief but heated exchange, the couple refused them entry into their home.

According to the Singapore Courts website, a writ of seizure and sale allows a creditor to recover debts if a judgment debtor fails to pay. They can do this through an enforcement officer of the court, known as a sheriff, and officers who are empowered under the sheriff’s authority are known as bailiffs.

The items seized will then be sold, and proceeds from the sale may then be used to pay off the debt.

Law firm Lee & Lee, which is representing Mr Cheng, confirmed in an email that the seizure attempt on Monday was based on enforcement orders made by the court.

Court documents seen by CNA indicate the order permits seizure of property from Koh and Ng's home up to S$4,898.75 (US$3,600). This comprises S$4,498 owed to Mr Cheng and S$400 in sheriff fees.

The costs stem from a December case in which a district court dismissed Koh and Ng's application for Mr Cheng to remove an allegedly defamatory Facebook post. The case is part of an ongoing defamation suit filed by Koh, Ng and three other claimants launched against Mr Cheng over a Jun 21 post about COVID-19 vaccinations.

The court had previously ordered the claimants to pay Mr Cheng S$8,000 for his legal costs and an additional S$2,500 after a successful striking-out application.