ISD launches scholarship targeted at junior college and polytechnic students

According to ISD, students in their first year of junior college, first and second years of polytechnic and year five of International Baccalaureate are eligible to apply. They must be Singaporean and interested in safeguarding the country's internal security, among other qualifications.

Asked if these scholars will eventually be offered full-time roles with ISD, it told CNA that each student will be "assessed holistically" based on "competencies, suitability and fit" with the organisation and the job role.

It added that under the scholarship, students will be able to partake in an immersion programme with ISD to learn more about its work, as well as meet its officers to gain better insight for a career with ISD.

Those selected will also be each given a S$2,500 (US$1,940) one-time cash prize.

As one of the departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs, ISD serves to address the security issues and threats facing Singapore.

In 2023, then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at ISD's 75th anniversary gala dinner that it is looking to get young people to join the team.

"ISD is no longer just operating in the deep shadows. It is also now coming out to the half-shadows, telling the story of ISD’s contributions in a museum display, using the ISD name proudly in job fairs, attracting interest and enquiries, and getting a new generation of bright, idealistic and public-spirited young people to join the team," he said.

"These are all forward-looking moves that will help ISD to be the first-class intelligence agency that Singapore needs, for a long time to come."