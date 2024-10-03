Former Singapore minister S Iswaran sentenced to 12 months' jail for obtaining valuables worth S$403,300, obstructing justice

SINGAPORE: Former transport minister S Iswaran has been sentenced to jail for obtaining gifts worth about S$403,300 (US$313,200) over seven years, from two businessmen he considered his friends.

The 62-year-old was given a jail term of 12 months on Thursday (Oct 3), after his decision to plead guilty on the first day of trial proceedings cut short what was set to be a protracted trial with 56 prosecution witnesses.

In sentencing, Justice Vincent Hoong said he had considered submissions on sentence from both prosecution and defence but was "ultimately unable to agree with both the positions taken".

Iswaran's lead lawyer Davinder Singh had argued for no more than eight weeks' jail, while Deputy Attorney-General Tai Wei Shyong sought a jail term of six to seven months.

"I'm of the view it is appropriate to impose a sentence in excess of both parties' positions," said Justice Hoong, adding that taking the submission of either prosecution or defence would result in a "manifestly inadequate sentence".

Justice Hoong noted certain aggravating factors such as the total duration of Iswaran's offending, the high office he occupied and the overall harm to public interest as well as trust in public institutions.

Mr Singh asked for the jail term to be deferred to Oct 7, and for Iswaran to surrender at 4pm at the State Courts that day.

However, he stressed that this is subject to the defence taking instructions from Iswaran, alluding to the possibility of an appeal. Iswaran remains out on bail of S$800,000 in the meantime.