No diplomatic interventions in shoplifting case involving Italian swimmers: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE: There were no diplomatic interventions to influence the outcome of a case last month involving two Italian swimmers who were arrested in Singapore for shoplifting at Changi Airport, said Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam on Wednesday (Sep 24).

Mr Shanmugam, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security, was responding to a parliamentary question by Workers' Party MP Gerald Giam on the protocol for the investigation and release of foreign visitors detained for criminal offences.

Mr Giam also asked whether diplomatic intervention from a foreign embassy can influence the legal outcome of such cases, as well as why the swimmers were only issued a warning and an entry ban.

Benedetta Pilato, 20, and Chiara Tarantino, 22, were arrested on Aug 14 for shoplifting at the airport. They were returning to Italy after a vacation in Bali, following the conclusion of the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

On Aug 19, they were issued a one-year conditional warning and banned from re-entering Singapore.

They had stolen S$150 worth of items, which were recovered, said Mr Shanmugam.

He said that the pair requested consular access after they were arrested, so the police alerted the Italian embassy of their arrest and continued their investigations.

"There were no diplomatic interventions to influence the legal outcome," he added.

The pair were "treated in accordance with a framework for treating offenders, based on types of offences committed", said Mr Shanmugam, adding that the same framework applies to everyone regardless of whether they are foreigners or locals.

He said that in cases involving foreign offenders, the Singapore authorities will inform them of their right to consular access upon their arrest or detention. If they request consular access, the authorities will inform the embassy so it can provide the relevant consular assistance.

He added that this is a requirement under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, to which Singapore is a party.

"The provision of consular assistance has no bearing on the investigation process and legal outcome," said Mr Shanmugam.