Singapore wraps up historic World Aquatics Championships, passes baton to Budapest

SINGAPORE: The World Aquatics Championships wrapped up in Singapore on Sunday (Aug 3), with the championships flag officially handed over to Budapest, the next host city of the event.

The ceremony took place on Sunday evening before the final session of the competition, tournament organisers said in a media release.

The championships flag was received by Hungarian Swimming Federation President Sandor Wladar and International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission Member Daniel Gyurta.

Budapest is slated to host the event in 2027.

"The last three weeks have brought us enthralling and inspiring performances in the water, and we’re honoured to have witnessed these incredible feats from the world’s best aquatics athletes," said Singapore 2025 organising committee co-chair and former national swimmer Mark Chay.

World Aquatics President Captain Husain Al-Musallam lauded Singapore as an "outstanding host" for World Aquatics events.

"As the first edition of the Championships to be held in Southeast Asia, this event marked an important milestone for our sport."

He added that the organisation is proud to have such a "strong and trusted partner in this important region of the world”.