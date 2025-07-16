'One of the hardest courses I've ever swum': Competitors feel Sentosa heat at World Aquatics Championships

"To be honest, it was tough today," said Wellbrock, who was the 2020 Olympic champion in the event. This is his third open water world title after wins in 2019 and 2023.

"I think it was the warmest water ever that we've had to race in. But we had like one year to prepare for this, we did a lot of heat training and I think this was the key for today to take the gold."

Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky, who was the reigning champion and 2024 Olympics champion in the event, described it as one of the "hardest" races he's competed in given factors such as the heat and the choppy conditions.

"It's a really challenging experience but it was all the same for everyone. So you can't really say that this was the problem because everyone had to swim in the same conditions," said Rasovszky, who said he once competed in similarly warm conditions during the 2019 Beach Games in Doha.

"This is open water, so you have to prepare for everything, for the warm and for the cold."

Singapore's Artyom Lukasevits said that the difficulty of the course was down to a number of factors. He finished 43rd, making him the best-placed Southeast Asian competitor.

"It was not just the heat, it was a combination of other stuff. It's a pretty choppy course ... and it's also a big race," said the 20-year-old.

"It's one of the hottest, if not the hottest ever. And everybody's just kind of fighting for their life, so it's really difficult."

DEALING WITH POSTPONEMENTS

On Tuesday, the women’s 10km race was postponed just hours before it was set to begin, with organisers saying that the water quality levels did not meet "acceptable thresholds" as a result of an analysis of samples taken last Sunday.

The race, originally slated for 8am on Tuesday, was initially pushed back to Wednesday morning.

World Aquatics executive director Brent Nowicki said later on Tuesday afternoon that elevated levels of the E. coli bacteria were responsible for the race postponement. He added that the source of the contamination had yet to be determined.

E. coli are bacteria typically found in the intestines of humans and animals. Common symptoms of ingesting a pathogenic strain of E. coli include vomiting and diarrhoea.

Later on Tuesday, World Aquatics said that water quality results had "improved", but further tests showed that levels still exceeded "acceptable thresholds" after testing conducted earlier in the day.

This meant that the men's 10km race and the women's 10km race, which were scheduled for 7.30am and 10.15am on Wednesday, were postponed to 1pm and 4pm on Wednesday.