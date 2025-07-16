CNA Explains: Is it safe to swim at Sentosa, after water quality issues at World Aquatics Championships?

SINGAPORE: Open water swimming races at the World Aquatics Championships finally went ahead on Wednesday afternoon (Jul 16) after they were postponed twice due to poor water quality. The cause was high levels of E. coli bacteria in the waters off the Sentosa island venue, though the source of the contamination has not been determined.

What is E. coli?

E. coli, or Escherichia coli, is a type of bacteria that naturally lives in the intestines of humans and animals, where it usually poses no threat.

But when found outside the gut, it can cause a range of infections, said Dr Nares Smitasin, a senior consultant with the National University Hospital’s (NUH) infectious diseases division.

For example, E. coli commonly causes urinary tract infections, especially in women. The bacteria can also lead to abdominal infections, he added.

While most strains are harmless, certain types can be highly pathogenic. For example, E. coli O157:H7 infection can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhoea, and in some cases, hemolytic uremic syndrome – a serious complication that can lead to kidney failure, especially in young children and older adults, said Dr Smitasin.

Outbreaks of this strain of E. coli have been documented around the world and are frequently linked to contaminated food products such as undercooked ground beef, raw vegetables or unpasteurised juices, he added.

In 2023, concerns in Singapore spiked after a viral video claimed E. coli was present in almost half of chicken rice stalls visited by a YouTuber.

Republic Polytechnic lecturer Heng Kiang Soon said at the time that the severity of illness can depend on one's tolerance threshold and health status.

"Research has shown that individuals with a better microbiota (range of microorganisms) balance tend to have less chances of being infected with E. coli as the good bacteria in their gut fight against the bad ones," he said.