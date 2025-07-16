World Aquatics Championships: Sentosa open water events to begin after 'significant improvement' in water quality

SINGAPORE: The World Aquatics Championships open water events will proceed on Wednesday (Jul 16) afternoon after water quality results showed "significant improvement".

In a press release on Wednesday morning, the sport's governing said that the results from three samples taken along the competition course at 5pm on Tuesday showed the levels of E. coli bacteria falling between the ranges of "good" to "excellent" according to World Aquatics and the World Health Organization (WHO) regulations.

"Regular water quality monitoring and testing continues throughout the competition period to ensure athlete safety, with the health and safety of all participants continuing to guide all competition-related decisions," said World Aquatics.

The men's 10km race and the women's 10km race will be held at 1pm and 4pm respectively.

On Tuesday, the women’s 10km race was postponed just hours before it was set to begin, with organisers saying that the water quality levels did not meet "acceptable thresholds" as a result of an analysis of samples taken last Sunday.

The race, originally slated for 8am on Tuesday, was pushed back to Wednesday morning.

World Aquatics executive director Brent Nowicki said later on Tuesday afternoon that elevated levels of the E. coli bacteria were responsible for the race postponement. He added that the source of the contamination had yet to be determined.