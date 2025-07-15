World Aquatics Championships race at Sentosa postponed as water quality levels exceed 'acceptable thresholds'

SINGAPORE: The World Aquatics Championships women's open water 10km race at Sentosa was postponed hours before the event was due to begin as water quality levels exceeded "acceptable thresholds", organisers said.

In a press release in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Jul 15), World Aquatics announced that the decision was made in the "utmost interest of athlete safety".

The race, which was planned for 8am on Tuesday, is now scheduled for 10.15am on Wednesday. Singapore Olympian Chantal Liew and youngster Kate Ona were scheduled to compete in the race.

The decision followed a review involving representatives from World Aquatics, the Singapore 2025 Organising Committee, the World Aquatics Sports Medicine Committee, and the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming Technical Committee, said World Aquatics.

"While testing in recent days has consistently shown water quality at the venue to meet World Aquatics’ acceptable thresholds, analysis of samples taken on Jul 13 surpassed these thresholds," said the sport's governing body in a press release.

"The decision to postpone racing was made in the best interests of athlete health and safety, which remains World Aquatics and the Singapore 2025 Organising Committee's top priority."