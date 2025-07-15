World Aquatics Championships race at Sentosa postponed as water quality levels exceed 'acceptable thresholds'
The decision was made in the "utmost interest of athlete safety", said World Aquatics.
SINGAPORE: The World Aquatics Championships women's open water 10km race at Sentosa was postponed hours before the event was due to begin as water quality levels exceeded "acceptable thresholds", organisers said.
In a press release in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Jul 15), World Aquatics announced that the decision was made in the "utmost interest of athlete safety".
The race, which was planned for 8am on Tuesday, is now scheduled for 10.15am on Wednesday. Singapore Olympian Chantal Liew and youngster Kate Ona were scheduled to compete in the race.
The decision followed a review involving representatives from World Aquatics, the Singapore 2025 Organising Committee, the World Aquatics Sports Medicine Committee, and the World Aquatics Open Water Swimming Technical Committee, said World Aquatics.
"While testing in recent days has consistently shown water quality at the venue to meet World Aquatics’ acceptable thresholds, analysis of samples taken on Jul 13 surpassed these thresholds," said the sport's governing body in a press release.
"The decision to postpone racing was made in the best interests of athlete health and safety, which remains World Aquatics and the Singapore 2025 Organising Committee's top priority."
World Aquatics said that subsequent water samples and water quality review sessions will continue to take place at the competition venue, during which World Aquatics and the organising committee will determine whether conditions are safe to proceed with the event on a later date.
"World Aquatics regrets the inconvenience caused by the postponement and acknowledges the commitment and preparation of all athletes, coaches, and teams," said the authority.
Sentosa is the venue for the high diving and open water swimming events at the Championships, which began late last week with water polo group stage matches.
While there has been much star power on show at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, some of the water polo matches have seen poor attendance.
The Championships feature the six sports of swimming: water polo, diving, artistic swimming, open water swimming and high diving. They will be held until Aug 3.
This is the first time the sporting event has been hosted by a Southeast Asian nation.