2 men given jail over fake documents at Singapore-based firm linked to multi-million-dollar Wirecard case

SINGAPORE: Two men involved in the falsification of documents concerning hundreds of millions of dollars by a Singapore-based company linked to Wirecard AG - a German payments company that collapsed in 2020 - were each handed jail terms on Tuesday (Jan 6).

Singaporean R Shanmugaratnam, 59, and Briton James Henry O'Sullivan, 51, were given 10 years' jail and six-and-a-half years' jail respectively in the State Courts at a sentencing hearing. Both had been convicted of numerous charges in September following a trial.

Shanmugaratnam is a director of local accounting firm Citadelle Corporate Services. O'Sullivan had engaged Citadelle's services to set up companies in Singapore and to provide company secretarial services.

In September, Shanmugaratnam was convicted of 13 charges for falsifying 13 balance confirmation letters between 2016 and 2018 with fraudulent intent. O'Sullivan was found guilty of five charges for abetting Shanmugaratnam, by instigating him to fraudulently issue five of those letters in 2017.

After the sentences were passed, both men told the court through their lawyers that they will be filing appeals against conviction and sentence. They each also have pending charges related to falsification that have been fixed for pre-trial conferences.

During the hearing, District Judge Kow Keng Siong did not elaborate on the sentences but said he will be providing grounds for his decision later.