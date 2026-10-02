Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link passenger service delayed to February 2027

SINGAPORE: Passenger services on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link are now expected to begin in February 2027, later than the previously targeted end-2026 opening.

More time is needed to complete testing, obtain independent safety certification and secure regulatory approvals before the cross-border rail service can open, Singapore and Malaysia authorities said on Friday (Oct 2).

Singapore's Land Transport Authority and Malaysia's Ministry of Transport said in a joint statement that RTS Operations (RTSO), the operator of the rail link, had informed them of the revised timeline.

They added that the February 2027 target remains subject to RTSO obtaining independent safety certification and securing final regulatory approvals.

Infrastructure works on both sides of the border are substantially complete and remain on track to support passenger services once the remaining testing and commissioning activities have been satisfactorily completed.

The 4km rail link, which will connect Singapore’s Woodlands North station with Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru, had been expected to begin service by the end of 2026.

RTSO now expects to complete its final system tests and trial runs by Dec 31, 2026.

It will then need to obtain safety certification from an independent safety assessor. Authorities in both countries will review the certification before regulatory approvals to begin passenger operations can be granted.

“The Grantors will continue to work with RTSO to facilitate the smooth and safe delivery of the project,” Singapore's Land Transport Authority and Malaysia's Ministry of Transport said.

“We note RTSO’s commitment to completing the remaining activities expeditiously and safely, and working closely with the Grantors on the operationalisation of the RTS Link.”

In a separate statement, RTSO said the expected duration of the remaining works, as well as the time needed for third-party safety certification and approvals, meant passenger services were now expected to begin in February 2027.

“Our goal is to provide a safe and reliable service on the RTS Link,” it added.

Once operational, the cross-border rail service will have a peak capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, with the journey between the two stations expected to take about five minutes.

Customs, immigration and quarantine facilities will be co-located at both stations, allowing passengers to clear immigration at their point of departure.