Singapore and Johor regent agree to swap land parcels at Holland Road

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government has agreed to swap land parcels at Holland Road with Johor’s regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Tuesday (Jun 10).

Tunku Ismail, who is also Crown Prince of Johor, currently owns 21.1ha of land at Holland Road. The Johor regent “plans to develop his land”, which has been under the private ownership of the Johor royal family for generations, the authorities said in a joint media release.

The land swap is so that the regent's "planned developments will be further away from the Singapore Botanic Gardens UNESCO World Heritage Site”, the press release said.

The 166-year-old Singapore Botanic Gardens is Singapore’s first World Heritage Site under the United Nations body, after being awarded the coveted status in 2015.

Under the land swap, the Johor regent will transfer part of his land – a 13 ha parcel bordered by Tyersall Avenue to its east and sitting beside the Botanic Gardens – to the Singapore government.

In exchange, the Singapore government will transfer 8.5ha of state land to the Johor regent. This piece is located to the west of the land privately owned by the Johor regent.

“The land parcels to be swapped are of comparable value,” the authorities said.

The remaining 8.1ha of land in between will remain under the regent’s private ownership.