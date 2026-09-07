Jolovan Wham charged with organising assembly at State Courts, attending vigils near Changi Prison

SINGAPORE: Activist Jolovan Wham was handed five fresh charges on Monday (Sep 7) of organising an assembly at the State Courts, taking part in candlelight vigils near Changi Prison and refusing to answer questions from the police.

Wham, a 46-year-old Singaporean, is accused of organising an assembly publicising the cause of abolishing capital punishment in Singapore at about 10.20am on Feb 3, 2025, at the State Courts.

This is a prohibited area.

Wham is also accused of taking part in several public assemblies by attending candlelight vigils marking the execution of inmates near Changi Prison on Nov 22 and Nov 29 in 2024, as well as on Jan 23, 2025.

When questioned on Nov 28, 2024, at Bedok Police Division about the vigil conducted six days earlier, Wham allegedly refused to answer questions from a station inspector.

Wham had already been fined S$10,500 (US$8,288) in May for charges under the Public Order Act for attending candlelight vigils to mark the execution of inmates.

On top of the fresh charges tendered on Monday, he has another two charges pending for taking part in public assemblies in 2022 linked to the execution of a drug offender.

The case was adjourned for a pre-trial conference later in September.

If convicted of organising a public assembly in a prohibited area, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

If convicted of refusing to answer a question from a public servant who is authorised to question him, he could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

For taking part in a public assembly without a permit, he can be fined up to S$5,000.