Two swimmers to receive S$10,000 scholarship each under new Joseph Schooling award

SINGAPORE: Two swimmers will each receive a S$10,000 (US$7,800) scholarship over two years as part of a new award named after Singapore's only Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling.

They will be the first scholarship recipients under the new initiative, which aims to support and inspire the next generation of Singapore's aquatics community.

An initial S$200,000 fund has been established, reflecting the 20 per cent contribution that Schooling made to Singapore Aquatics from his monetary reward after winning Olympic gold in 2016.

"Through continued fundraising, the programme aims to extend its reach and empower even more aquatics athletes to pursue their ambitions," said Singapore Aquatics on Wednesday (Aug 12).

"Schooling’s journey was defined by resilience, purpose and bravery, traits which were established from the age of eight when his dream of becoming an Olympic champion first took root.

"These same qualities, which were central to his achievement on Aug 12, 2016, will form the selection criteria for recipients of the Joseph Schooling Award."

The first recipients will be selected and receive their awards by the end of the year.

Coaches will submit a progress report after the first year to confirm each recipient remains eligible for second-year funding.