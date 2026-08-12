Two swimmers to receive S$10,000 scholarship each under new Joseph Schooling award
An initial S$200,000 fund has been established for the award.
SINGAPORE: Two swimmers will each receive a S$10,000 (US$7,800) scholarship over two years as part of a new award named after Singapore's only Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling.
They will be the first scholarship recipients under the new initiative, which aims to support and inspire the next generation of Singapore's aquatics community.
An initial S$200,000 fund has been established, reflecting the 20 per cent contribution that Schooling made to Singapore Aquatics from his monetary reward after winning Olympic gold in 2016.
"Through continued fundraising, the programme aims to extend its reach and empower even more aquatics athletes to pursue their ambitions," said Singapore Aquatics on Wednesday (Aug 12).
"Schooling’s journey was defined by resilience, purpose and bravery, traits which were established from the age of eight when his dream of becoming an Olympic champion first took root.
"These same qualities, which were central to his achievement on Aug 12, 2016, will form the selection criteria for recipients of the Joseph Schooling Award."
The first recipients will be selected and receive their awards by the end of the year.
Coaches will submit a progress report after the first year to confirm each recipient remains eligible for second-year funding.
RECOGNISING POTENTIAL
Nominations open on Sep 1 and athletes can submit their applications on Singapore Aquatics' website.
Once the nominations are in, Singapore Aquatics' high performance team will prepare an initial shortlist for interviews with the selection committee.
Shortlisted candidates will meet Schooling as part of the selection process.
“Designed to go beyond a conventional interview, these interactions will allow applicants to share their aspirations, learn from Joseph's experiences, and explore how the values of resilience, discipline, and excellence can shape their own journeys,” said Singapore Aquatics.
“The award seeks not only to recognise potential, but also to create meaningful connections and mentorship opportunities that support young athletes' development.”
A committee comprising two Singapore Aquatics executive committee representatives, as well as Schooling and Teo Zhen Ren – former national swimmer and World Fencing League CEO – will then make the final decision.
Schooling said: "My journey began as a dream and became reality through countless untold stories and moments of joy and heartache, shared not only by me but also by those closest to me.
"My gold medal was possible because of the unwavering support from my mum and dad.
"Now, I want to do my part, to recognise and reward those who share that same dream and dare to pursue it beyond imagination."
He added that he hoped the award would be a pillar of support for recipients.
Singapore Aquatics president Kenneth Goh said that the award is distinctive because of its “combination of meaningful personal engagement and a two-year commitment to supporting athletes' development”.
“For recipients, the award provides sustained support over two years as they strive for sporting and personal excellence,” he added.
“We hope this unique blend of personal interaction and continued support will help inspire the next generation of Singapore aquatic athletes.”