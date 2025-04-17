JTC Corporation to get new chairman on Jul 1

SINGAPORE: Mr Chia Song Hwee will take over from Mr Tan Chong Meng as chairman of JTC Corporation, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Thursday (Apr 17).

Mr Chia, currently the Deputy CEO at Temasek International, will become chairman-designate of JTC on May 1 before taking over as chairman on Jul 1.

Mr Tan has served on the board of JTC for more than six years, said MTI. JTC is a statutory board under MTI that develops and manages a wide range of facilities, including industrial parks.

Before his time at Temasek International, Mr Chia was the chief operating officer at GlobalFoundries, which had been integrated with Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing.

He was previously the director of the board, president and CEO of Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing.

Mr Chia is also a member of the International Advisory Council, National Financial Regulatory Administration of China. He is also serving as a board member of the National Research Foundation.

CONTRIBUTIONS TO JTC

Mr Tan was appointed as chairman of JTC in April 2019.

He guided JTC throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and transformed it into a "forward-looking industrial master planner and developer in support of Singapore’s economic agenda", said MTI.

"During Mr Tan’s tenure, JTC embarked on the development of smart new-generation estates that foster vibrant and innovative ecosystems, and embedded sustainability as a core tenet in all its industrial undertakings," the ministry added.

The new-generation estates include the 600-hectare Jurong Innovation District and the Punggol Digital District.

Mr Tan also oversaw the completion of nearly 1 million sq m of new-generation high-rise industrial developments such as the Kranji Built Environment Hub.

He took over as chairman of the National University Health System board in January, with his term set to run until Dec 31, 2027.

Dr Beh Swan Gin, permanent secretary at MTI, said: "I would like to express MTI's deep appreciation to Chong Meng for his leadership and invaluable contributions to JTC.

"I would also like to welcome Song Hwee to the MTI family. I am confident that Song Hwee will build on the excellent work of Chong Meng and steer JTC to new heights."

The appointment of Mr Chia is not the only leadership change at JTC in recent months. Ms Jacqueline Poh took over as CEO of JTC Corporation on Apr 1, succeeding Mr Tan Boon Khai.