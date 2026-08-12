One taken to hospital after restaurant fire at Bishan Junction 8; 120 people evacuated

SINGAPORE: About 120 people were evacuated from Junction 8 mall in Bishan after a fire broke out at Japanese barbeque restaurant Yakiniku Like on Tuesday night (Aug 11).

An employee from a neighbouring store was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 9 Bishan Place, the address of Junction 8 mall, at about 7.10pm.

"The fire involved a table grill and exhaust ducting in the dining area of a restaurant on the first floor," SCDF said, adding that the fire was extinguished using a hosereel.

Photos sent to CNA show smoke emitting from the restaurant.

A Junction 8 spokesperson told CNA that it was alerted to a small fire at a restaurant on Level 1 at around 7.05pm.

"The building’s safety measures were immediately activated, including the automated sprinkler system and fire curtain," the spokesperson said. "No other injuries were reported."

The Yakiniku Like branch is temporarily closed, but the rest of Junction 8 remains open and is operating as usual.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, SCDF said.