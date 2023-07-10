Visitors to Kampong Glam can expect more cultural activities, improved accessibility over the next five years
The plans are part of the blueprint by the Kampong Gelam Alliance in consultation with the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).
SINGAPORE: Visitors to Kampong Glam can expect more cultural activities, green spaces and improved accessibility over the next five years.
Community activities, fairs, weddings and performances could potentially be held at the Sultan Gate, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Kampong Gelam Alliance said in a media release on Sunday (Jul 9).
To display the area’s unique identity as a treasure trove of heritage, culture and the arts, more public artworks will be put up. These include art installations in September and a three-storey-high mural depicting the Kampong Glam of yesteryear that is expected to be completed in the same month.
Other plans visitors can look forward to include an online calendar of key events at Kampong Glam, as well as neighbourhood get-togethers twice a year.
The upcoming developments are part of the blueprint by the Kampong Gelam Alliance, a group of residents, cultural institutions and businesses in the area.
The plan follows a two-month public consultation on the future of the precinct and was done in consultation with the URA.
Kampong Glam was famous for its textiles in the seventies. Today, it is still home to businesses selling fabrics and traditional patterns. It is also known for selling products used for religious activities like non-alcoholic perfumes. Locals and tourists also visit to get a taste of traditional food.
ENSURING BUSINESSES REMAIN VIABLE
The shops in the precinct today are a mix of three-generation businesses and start-ups and pop-ups which offer services, food and drinks and shopping, said Mr Zaki Ma’arof, a member of the alliance.
Among the plans to keep the businesses viable is an apprenticeship scheme, where younger entrepreneurs will be paired with veteran businesses to learn traditional trades that include textiles, handmade perfumes and Persian crafts.
The initiative to refresh Kampong Glam's offerings while keeping it anchored in its roots was welcomed by businesses in the area.
“I would like to see more batik shops, I would like to see more Kebaya shops, I want to see more Kurung shops or more food and beverage in restaurants, the local food, local delights,” said Ms Ratianah, owner of a kebaya shop in her name.
MAKING KAMPONG GLAM MORE ACCESSIBLE
While businesses in the area have said they make “considerable returns”, they face challenges, rental hikes being the biggest, said Mr Zaki. The public have given feedback about the lack of toilets and parking space and amenities like ATM machines, he added.
The alliance is also looking into making Kampong Glam more accessible, through the addition of cycling lanes and sharing information on available parking for vehicles.
Outlining the details of the blueprint, Minister of State for National Development Faishal Ibrahim said that Kampong Glam is cherished as a melting pot of rich heritage and diverse traditions. He added that the hope is that its "distinctive character" is sustained for years to come.
"To do so, we need to reaffirm the established values of the community, and continue to celebrate its rich Malay and Muslim heritage while embracing the wider multi-ethnic community,” said Dr Faishal, the alliance’s advisor.
He added that together, stakeholders can sustain the 'unique soul’ of the district, and ensure it continues to flourish as a centre of community, culture and enterprise for a long time to come.