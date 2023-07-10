Visitors to Kampong Glam can expect more cultural activities, improved accessibility over the next five years

The upcoming developments are part of the blueprint by the Kampong Gelam Alliance, a group of residents, cultural institutions and businesses in the area.

The plan follows a two-month public consultation on the future of the precinct and was done in consultation with the URA.

Kampong Glam was famous for its textiles in the seventies. Today, it is still home to businesses selling fabrics and traditional patterns. It is also known for selling products used for religious activities like non-alcoholic perfumes. Locals and tourists also visit to get a taste of traditional food.

ENSURING BUSINESSES REMAIN VIABLE

The shops in the precinct today are a mix of three-generation businesses and start-ups and pop-ups which offer services, food and drinks and shopping, said Mr Zaki Ma’arof, a member of the alliance.

Among the plans to keep the businesses viable is an apprenticeship scheme, where younger entrepreneurs will be paired with veteran businesses to learn traditional trades that include textiles, handmade perfumes and Persian crafts.

The initiative to refresh Kampong Glam's offerings while keeping it anchored in its roots was welcomed by businesses in the area.

“I would like to see more batik shops, I would like to see more Kebaya shops, I want to see more Kurung shops or more food and beverage in restaurants, the local food, local delights,” said Ms Ratianah, owner of a kebaya shop in her name.