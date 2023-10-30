Man who posted video of himself slicing bottle with samurai sword charged

SINGAPORE: A man who posted a video of himself slicing a bottle with a samurai sword was charged in court on Monday (Oct 30) after someone lodged a police report.

Joel Ezekiel, a 49-year-old Singaporean, was handed one charge of possessing a knuckle duster without lawful purpose.

Ezekiel was remanded and appeared in court via video-link, draped in a blanket or towel.

Police said in a statement that they received a report of a video on social media, showing a man wielding a samurai sword in public.

Ezekiel's public Facebook page shows a reel that was uploaded on Oct 28, showing him standing at what appears to be an open area at a Housing Board block.

After unsheathing the sword and laying its scabbard aside, he takes aim at an isotonic drink bottle balanced on top of a water drum placed on a stool.

The top of the bottle is sliced off by the blade, with the liquid splashing on the floor.

Police identified Ezekiel and arrested him at a flat on York Hill within hours of the report.

A raid of his house uncovered more weapons besides the sword: A butterfly knife, a flick knife and a knuckle duster.

Drug paraphernalia was also found, and the Central Narcotics Bureau is investigating Ezekiel for drug-related offences.

The prosecution on Monday asked for an adjournment for investigations to be completed and requested for bail of S$15,000 to be offered to Ezekiel.

When asked if he had anything to say, he repeatedly asked about his identity card.

He will return to court in November.

If convicted under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act for possessing a scheduled weapon, he could be jailed for up to five years and given at least six strokes of the cane as a first offender.

A repeat offender can be jailed between two and eight years and given at least six strokes of the cane.