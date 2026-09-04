Singapore distance runner accused of stealing running shoes, training cones from Decathlon

SINGAPORE: A Singapore distance runner has been charged with stealing a pair of running shoes and a set of training cones from a Decathlon outlet in Kallang.

Ko Wen Qiang, Keane, 26, allegedly stole a pair of KD900X running shoes worth S$139.90 (US$110) in July 2025 and a set of training cones worth S$25 in September 2025 from the same Decathlon outlet.

He was charged on Jul 1, and will next return to court on Oct 2.

According to Singapore Athletics’ Facebook page, Ko represented Singapore at the 2023 World Athletics Road Running Championships, finishing the men’s half marathon in about an hour and 21 minutes.

He also finished second at the 2024 Standard Chartered half marathon national championships.