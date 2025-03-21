Kenneth Jeyaretnam given 10th POFMA order for false claims about foreign auxiliary police officers

SINGAPORE: Reform Party leader Kenneth Jeyaretnam has been issued his 10th correction direction under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) on Friday (Mar 21).

Minister for Digital Development and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo instructed the POFMA Office to issue the order to Mr Jeyaretnam, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement.

The latest POFMA order relates to a Mar 9 article published on Mr Jeyaratnam's website, The Ricebowl Singapore, as well as posts on his Facebook and X accounts on the same date.

The opposition politician made claims about the employment of foreign auxiliary police officers (APOs) on all three platforms.

Mr Jeyaretnam alleged that APOs have the same powers as regular police officers and that foreign APOs are employed by the government, and used to keep the incumbent political party - in this case, the People's Action Party (PAP) - in power.

He also alleged that this was "even to the extent of violating the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore, and using force in breach of fundamental liberties".

Mr Jeyaretnam further claimed that the government deliberately sets the salaries of APOs at a level that that makes the role "less attractive" to Singaporeans, as the real objective was to hire foreign APOs.

Those claims, according to MHA's statement, are untrue.

NOT EMPLOYED BY GOVERNMENT, SAYS MHA

In refuting the claims made by Mr Jeyaretnam in his website article, and Facebook and X posts, the ministry said that APOs do not possess the same powers as regular officers.

Under the Police Force Act 2004, the powers of an APO are conferred by the commissioner of police.

Pointing to the same act, MHA added that APOs do not have the investigation powers granted to regular police officers. Unlike regular police officers, their power of arrest is also subject to conditions.

"The powers conferred on APOs may only be exercised when the APO is on official duty and in the course of performing the duties of an APO," said the ministry.

MHA also stated that the government does not employ APOs - local or foreign. Instead, all APOs are employed by auxiliary police forces (APFs), which are not part of the government, and that the security services APFs are permitted to provide are "carefully" limited by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

"All APOs are legally obliged to comply with our laws, including the Constitution and those relating to fundamental liberties, in the discharge of their duties," the ministry said.

"These measures collectively prevent abuse of power by APFs and APOs, and ensure that they serve Singapore’s legitimate security needs."