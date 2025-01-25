Keppel Coastal trail at Labrador Nature Park opens to public
The trail’s development was supported by a S$1 million donation from Keppel.
SINGAPORE: The 340m-long Keppel Coastal Trail at Labrador Nature Park opened to the public on Saturday (Jan 25).
The trail consists of a 90m-long elevated wheelchair-accessible boardwalk with views of the sea and a 250m-long path which brings visitors through a coastal beach forest habitat.
The trail’s development was supported by a S$1 million (US$740,000) donation from Keppel’s philanthropic arm, Keppel Care Foundation.
As part of the trail’s development, the coastal beach forest at the park has undergone “active restoration”, the National Parks Board (NParks) and Keppel said in a joint press statement.
This will “provide a significant physical and ecological buffer for the coastal hill forest within the adjacent Labrador Nature Reserve, one of the last few remaining patches of such habitat on mainland Singapore”, they added.
Animals that can be spotted on the trail include the White-bellied Sea Eagle, the Paradise Tree Snake and the Yellow-rumped Flycatcher.
The trail is also home to about 100 species of trees and shrubs, including native coastal species that increase sources of food and places for animals to seek shelter.
During the opening ceremony on Saturday, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, with representatives and volunteers from Keppel, joined community members in planting 55 trees along the trail.
These are part of the 10,000 trees which Keppel in 2020 pledged to plant in parks and nature reserves in Singapore, with a donation to the tune of S$3 million.
As of end-2024, about 8,000 trees from Keppel’s pledge have been planted across Singapore.
Chairman of Keppel Danny Teoh said that the new trail will be important in preserving nature and biodiversity in Labrador Nature Reserve.
"Keppel will continue to support the efforts of Singapore and the international community to address the challenges posed by climate change, including through nature-based solutions," he added.
EXTENSION OF PASIR PANJANG PARK
In a speech at the opening ceremony, Mr Lee announced that Pasir Panjang Park, which stretches from West Coast Park to Pasir Panjang, will be extended by two hectares.
The extension will be at the former industrial waterfront of the Pasir Panjang Power District, growing the park to eight hectares.
When fully completed, the expanded Pasir Panjang Park will link other green spaces via the continuous Park Connector Network to Labrador Nature Park, said Mr Lee
These include West Coast Park, Pandan Reservoir, Jurong Lake Gardens and Jurong Central Park.
“These are part of our continuous efforts to transform Singapore into a city in nature ... to just unlock ourselves from the fast pace of city life, when we bring people closer to nature while bolstering the ecological resilience of our habitats,” said Mr Lee.
“I encourage all of you here ... to join us in these efforts ... whether by planting trees, participating in biodiversity surveys or contributing ideas, or contributing your efforts.”