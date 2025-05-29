Piyush Gupta to join Keppel as deputy board chairman

SINGAPORE: Keppel has announced the appointment of Mr Piyush Gupta as deputy chairman and non-executive independent director of the board with effect from Jul 1.

In a media release on Thursday (May 29), the company said Mr Gupta, 65, will also join as a member of its nominating committee, remuneration committee, as well as board sustainability and safety committee on the same date.

Welcoming Mr Gupta, Keppel chairman Danny Teoh said: "Piyush is joining us at an exciting time in Keppel’s journey and I am confident that his leadership and experience in driving business and digital transformation will be invaluable for Keppel as we accelerate our progress towards becoming a leading global asset manager and operator.

"Piyush’s strong track record is well-known, after successfully leading DBS for more than 15 years, and earning DBS international accolades such as the 'World’s Best Bank' and the 'World’s Best Digital Bank'," he added.

Mr Gupta was CEO of DBS Group from November 2009 until his retirement in March this year, during which he led the bank to become a global financial powerhouse, Keppel said in the release.

On his appointment, Mr Gupta said: "Keppel is an iconic Singapore institution, with a great history and track record. It is currently at an important threshold, as it reinvents itself as a global asset manager with strong operating capabilities.

"I am excited about the possibilities, and look forward to contributing to this journey in the coming future," he added.

Prior to DBS, Mr Gupta had 27 years of international banking experience and was also Citi's CEO for Southeast Asia-Pacific.

He holds various other appointments, including as board member of the Ministry of Trade and Industry's The Future Economy Advisory Panel, board member of the Singapore National Research Foundation, chairman of the board of trustees of Singapore Management University and chairman of Mandai Park Holdings.

Singapore-based Keppel is a global asset manager and operator in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of infrastructure, real estate and connectivity.

Its board will comprise a total of nine directors, seven of whom are independent directors, following Mr Gupta's appointment.