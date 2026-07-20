Smaller dialysis operators warn out-of-pocket fees may rise as Middle East conflict drives up costs

RISING OPERATING COSTS

The Kidney Dialysis Foundation (KDF) said its electricity bills have increased by about S$2,000 (US$1,550) a month across its four dialysis centres.

Its CEO Peter Lee said higher logistics costs and supply chain disruptions have pushed up the prices of essential dialysis consumables such as blood lines, dialysers and needles.

“The cost of running and of providing dialysis will certainly go up because the logistics, medical consumables, and the supplies are not all locally sourced, and a lot of them depend on the global supply chains,” he said.

The cost of some essential consumables has increased by as much as 25 per cent, while prices of certain items have nearly doubled, said Mr Lee.

To manage the impact, the foundation has sourced alternative suppliers, stockpiled critical medical supplies after vendors warned of possible disruptions, and activated energy-saving features on its dialysis machines.

For now, it is absorbing the higher costs. But patients who receive little or no subsidy could face higher out-of-pocket expenses if disruptions persist.

About 92 per cent of KDF's patients are fully subsidised, while those who are not typically pay no more than S$200 a month out of pocket.

Mr Lee stressed that no patient would be turned away because they could not afford treatment.

“The government, the charities and the communities we work hand-in-hand to make sure that essential services such as dialysis will not be denied, regardless of the environment and the situation,” he said.