Smaller dialysis operators warn out-of-pocket fees may rise as Middle East conflict drives up costs
But they assured that no one will be denied life-saving treatment because they cannot afford to pay.
SINGAPORE: Higher energy prices and disruptions to global medical supply chains caused by the ongoing Middle East conflict are driving up operating costs at smaller dialysis centres, prompting operators to warn that some patients could eventually face higher out-of-pocket fees.
But they assured that no one will be denied life-saving treatment because they cannot afford to pay.
Haemodialysis, which filters blood outside the body using a machine, can cost more than S$2,000 a month without subsidies.
The treatment is energy-intensive and depends heavily on imported medical consumables, leaving providers exposed to rising electricity prices and supply chain disruptions.
RISING OPERATING COSTS
The Kidney Dialysis Foundation (KDF) said its electricity bills have increased by about S$2,000 (US$1,550) a month across its four dialysis centres.
Its CEO Peter Lee said higher logistics costs and supply chain disruptions have pushed up the prices of essential dialysis consumables such as blood lines, dialysers and needles.
“The cost of running and of providing dialysis will certainly go up because the logistics, medical consumables, and the supplies are not all locally sourced, and a lot of them depend on the global supply chains,” he said.
The cost of some essential consumables has increased by as much as 25 per cent, while prices of certain items have nearly doubled, said Mr Lee.
To manage the impact, the foundation has sourced alternative suppliers, stockpiled critical medical supplies after vendors warned of possible disruptions, and activated energy-saving features on its dialysis machines.
For now, it is absorbing the higher costs. But patients who receive little or no subsidy could face higher out-of-pocket expenses if disruptions persist.
About 92 per cent of KDF's patients are fully subsidised, while those who are not typically pay no more than S$200 a month out of pocket.
Mr Lee stressed that no patient would be turned away because they could not afford treatment.
“The government, the charities and the communities we work hand-in-hand to make sure that essential services such as dialysis will not be denied, regardless of the environment and the situation,” he said.
NO PATIENTS TURNED AWAY
Some dialysis providers have already raised their fees.
SATA CommHealth, which has also been affected by rising operating costs, increased dialysis fees by S$5 this month. Before subsidies, patients pay between S$300 and S$800 a month for treatment.
About nine in 10 of its dialysis patients receive government subsidies.
The organisation said recent enhancements to the Ministry of Health's dialysis subsidies would help cushion the fee increase for many patients.
However, those receiving lower levels of subsidy may still pay between S$100 and S$500 out of pocket each month.
To keep future increases in check, SATA CommHealth is reviewing its clinical operations and implementing measures to reduce energy consumption.
Ms Marissa Advincula, senior nurse manager at the SATA CommHealth Dialysis Centre in Sengkang, said staff are making greater use of energy-saving functions built into dialysis machines and water treatment systems.
"For some small things like the air conditioning unit not in use or lights not in use, they have been told to turn them off as well," she said.
SATA CommHealth added that it regularly reviews each patient's financial circumstances to ensure those who need additional help receive support promptly.