Kinokuniya outlet at Takashimaya 'right-sizing'; space will include a cafe

SINGAPORE: Books Kinokuniya's outlet at Takashimaya shopping centre is "right-sizing", the company said on Tuesday (Feb 18).

The bookstore's landlord - Toshin Development - said the store's transformation "includes the addition of a new cafe on the same level".

In response to queries from CNA, the bookstore said that the outlet is undertaking "a space reconfiguration to refine its book collection and incorporate elements of lifestyle and pop culture along the way".

It said its range of offerings remains "intact", adding that it intends "to expand and showcase a more varied merchandise mix".

Books Kinokuniya added that there are no staff layoffs or manpower changes.

In a post on Facebook, Kinokuniya Singapore's webstore assured the public that it was not closing.

"We are currently making some changes to our store layout and some sections have moved," it said.