Kinokuniya outlet at Takashimaya 'right-sizing'; space will include a cafe
In response to queries from CNA, the bookstore said that there would be no staff layoffs nor manpower changes due to this.
SINGAPORE: Books Kinokuniya's outlet at Takashimaya shopping centre is "right-sizing", the company said on Tuesday (Feb 18).
The bookstore's landlord - Toshin Development - said the store's transformation "includes the addition of a new cafe on the same level".
In response to queries from CNA, the bookstore said that the outlet is undertaking "a space reconfiguration to refine its book collection and incorporate elements of lifestyle and pop culture along the way".
It said its range of offerings remains "intact", adding that it intends "to expand and showcase a more varied merchandise mix".
Books Kinokuniya added that there are no staff layoffs or manpower changes.
In a post on Facebook, Kinokuniya Singapore's webstore assured the public that it was not closing.
"We are currently making some changes to our store layout and some sections have moved," it said.
Toshin Development meanwhile said the store is undergoing "a space reconfiguration to refine its book collection while incorporating a lifestyle element".
This is part of Books Kinokuniya's "continued commitment to providing an enriching retail experience".
"This transformation includes the addition of a new cafe on the same level, offering customers a refreshed and immersive environment that complements the bookstore’s offerings," Toshin Development said.
The company said it "was unable to share specific details regarding the lease", but added that Books Kinokuniya remains a "key anchor tenant at Takashimaya Shopping Centre".
"We are excited about this evolution and believe it will enhance the overall shopping experience for our visitors," Toshin Development said.
Books Kinokuniya opened its flagship store at Takashimaya on Aug 8, 1999. The current store occupies 38,000 sq ft.
It also has another outlet at Bugis Junction.