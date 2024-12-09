Commentary: Book clubs are all the rage, but can they really make more readers?

SINGAPORE: Book clubs are here, there, everywhere these days. I would know – I started one myself.

Despite the book club hype, reading itself seems to be on the decline in Singapore amid a wave of bookstore closures and continuous drops in book borrowing. The National Library Board logged 36.3 million physical and digital loans in 2023 – 2.3 million fewer than in 2022, and well below the pre-pandemic high of 40.5 million recorded in 2019.

A 2021 study also showed that fewer and fewer of Singapore’s students enjoy reading, with only 51 per cent doing so, down from 55 per cent in 2016 and 60 per cent in 2011.

Will more book clubs actually create more readers?

As a book club enthusiast, I’m hoping the answer is yes. But as an English Literature educator, answering the question is not as straightforward as that.

First, we must understand what book clubs really do for us.

YOU DON’T HAVE TO FINISH THE BOOK – YAY!

Are you someone who “wants to read but never has the time”? Join the club.

There’s no getting around it – reading is work, and it is a lot easier to zone out to Netflix or doomscroll on social media instead.

For many years, I wondered if joining a book club would get me out of my reading rut. But I’d always decided that there was nothing desirable about more deadlines or social pressure.

My impression of book clubs changed when I attended a No Readgrets Book Club session last year. Having rushed to finish the assigned book, I felt pressured going into the session. But to my surprise, some attendees hadn’t finished it at all – and there was no judgment. Everyone still contributed to the conversation meaningfully and empathetically.

I know this sounds counterproductive. Why would I celebrate the fact that book clubs don’t compel participants to finish the book?

It’s because reading for leisure should be exactly that – reading for leisure.