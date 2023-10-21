Commentary: Skimming, scanning, scrolling - the age of deep reading is over

LONDON: Any monk still producing calligraphy after 1492 probably sensed he was working in an outdated medium. I write texts of more than 30 words, so I now feel the same.

Digital reading appears to be destroying habits of “deep reading”. Stunning numbers of people with years of schooling are in effect illiterate. Admittedly, nostalgics have been whining about new media since 1492, but today’s whines have an evidential basis.

To quote this month’s Ljubljana Reading Manifesto, signed by publishers’ and library associations, scholars, PEN International and others: “The digital realm may foster more reading than ever in history, but it also offers many temptations to read in a superficial and scattered manner - or even not to read at all. This increasingly endangers higher-level reading.”

That’s ominous, because “higher-level reading” has been essential to civilisation. It enabled the Enlightenment, democracy and an international rise in empathy for people who aren’t like us. How will we cope without it?

With hindsight, reading’s reign as a mass pursuit was brief. Only from the late 1700s did longer texts penetrate beyond a small elite in rich countries.

The psychologist Steven Pinker argues in The Better Angels Of Our Nature that readers learnt empathy by immersing themselves in other people’s minds. He suspects that “the growth of writing and literacy” sparked the “Humanitarian Revolution” - the spread of human rights, as crystallised in the American Declaration of Independence of 1776 and the French Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen of 1789. That helped inspire unending battles against slavery, torture, witch-burning and superstition. Today, 87 per cent of the world’s adults are literate, estimates UNESCO.