Commentary: Stories of Brand Singapore missing from bookshelves

SINGAPORE: Walk into a bookstore, a disappearing sight in Singapore, and you will notice another glaring omission. There are shelves of books on global brands, from Apple to Amazon to Starbucks and Nike. But where are the books on Singapore brands?

Oh, Singapore does not have brands of similar scale to these mega corporations that everyone knows by their first name, some will say. Or Singapore does not have a large enough base of non-fiction readers who will support the publishing of such books.

The subtext is: Nobody will buy or read these books on Singapore brands. Non-fiction readers here seem more enamoured of self-help books, going by the weekly bestseller’s non-fiction book list. Titles such as Surrounded by Idiots and I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki remain evergreen favourites here.

These points are valid. And yet, they are not fully accurate. If there are no books on Singapore brands, how will readers know what they are missing? The adage “build and they will come” could hold some truth. So write and they will read.

THE SINGAPORE STORY, ONE BRAND AT A TIME

While Singapore’s top companies may not have the same brand recognition as international brands, their stories are still worth writing about. Indeed, some have even faced off with the global giants.

Among them is Creative Technology, which launched its famous Sound Blaster cards, changing the way people listened to music on their computers in the 1990s. It also won a US$100 million settlement after suing Apple in 2006 for patent infringements over the iPod, before eventually losing ground to these technology behemoths.