Man to be charged after allegedly concealing knife in sock at Changi Airport
The knife, measuring 19.5cm-long with a 12cm blade, was detected after the man was instructed to remove his shoes before passing through the screening lane.
SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old Indonesian man will be charged in court on Saturday (Aug 29) after he allegedly tried to bring a knife through security screening at Changi Airport.
Police were alerted to the case at about 1.10pm on Thursday. The man was said to have concealed the knife in his high-cut shoe at the Terminal 4 departure centralised screening area.
The knife, measuring 19.5cm-long with a 12cm blade, was hidden inside a sock. It was wrapped in layers of plastic bags and sealed with tape, the police said.
A Certis Cisco aviation security officer operating the X-ray machine detected a suspicious sharp object in the man's right shoe after he was instructed to remove his shoes before passing through the screening lane.
“The man was subsequently escorted to a search room, where a knife together with a sheath was found concealed in his shoe,” the police said.
The man will be charged with carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.
The offence carries a jail term of up to three years and at least six strokes of the cane.
Police said they take a serious view of attempts to bring offensive weapons into public spaces.
“Travellers are reminded that those found in possession of offensive weapons without lawful purpose will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law,” they added.