Logo
Logo

Singapore

Man arrested for mischief after fire at Kovan condo unit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Man arrested for mischief after fire at Kovan condo unit

One firefighter sustained minor burns.

Man arrested for mischief after fire at Kovan condo unit

Smoke was seen rising from a residential unit at 22 Sirat Road after a fire broke out on Mar 2, 2026. (Photo: CNA reader)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

02 Mar 2026 11:19PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Singapore: A man was arrested for mischief by fire on Monday (Mar 2) following a blaze at a condominium unit in Kovan.

A firefighter was also taken to hospital with a minor burn injury.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at 22 Sirat Road - the address for Vina Lodge - at about 4pm.

A bedroom in a third-floor unit was on fire when police and SCDF personnel arrived.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at 22 Sirat Road on Monday, Mar 22. (Photo: CNA reader)

SCDF added that firefighters entered the smoke-filled unit and extinguished the flames with a water jet.

"During the firefighting operation, a firefighter sustained a minor burn injury. He was assessed by a paramedic and conveyed to Singapore General Hospital," SCDF said.

Three occupants from the affected unit had evacuated before firefighters arrived at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police said a 64-year-old man was arrested for mischief by fire.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Source: CNA/sz(ac)

Related Topics

fire SCDF
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement