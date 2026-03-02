Man arrested for mischief after fire at Kovan condo unit

Singapore: A man was arrested for mischief by fire on Monday (Mar 2) following a blaze at a condominium unit in Kovan.

A firefighter was also taken to hospital with a minor burn injury.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they received a call for assistance at 22 Sirat Road - the address for Vina Lodge - at about 4pm.

A bedroom in a third-floor unit was on fire when police and SCDF personnel arrived.