Fire breaks out at Kranji warehouse; public advised to avoid area
One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries.
SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and burn injuries on Wednesday (Feb 19) after a fire broke out at a warehouse in Kranji.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at 11 Kranji Crescent at about 10.30am.
It also advised the public to stay away from the area and consider taking alternative routes.
"The firefighting operation is ongoing and is expected to be prolonged," SCDF said in a Facebook update at 2pm, adding that it has deployed six water jets, three unmanned firefighting machines and a combined platform ladder.
SCDF said in an earlier post that the fire involved waste materials in a warehouse measuring about 50m by 50m.
SGSecure mobile app users, M1, StarHub and Singtel mobile subscribers within the vicinity of the blaze would have received a message urging the public to avoid the area, SCDF said.
When CNA arrived at the scene at 2.45pm, both sides of the road leading to the warehouse were cordoned off with police tape.
There were more than seven SCDF fire engines and at least two ambulances.
The fire has been burning since about 10.30am, and has yet to be completely extinguished.
A CNA reader who was at the nearby Carros Centre saw several SCDF officers and vehicles on the scene as thick, black smoke billowed from the site.
Mr Jeffery Tan said while the fire did not affect the Carros Centre along Jalan Lam Huat, he noted a slight smell of rubbish or turpentine.
Mr Tan, who works as a radio access network engineer, said he had attempted to do a microwave site survey but the smoke blocked the line of sight for photo-taking purposes.
Other photos taken by CNA readers showed that smoke from the blaze could also be seen from areas such as Jurong East, Bukit Panjang and the Causeway.
Mr Pek Boon Hua captured footage of the large plume at about 2pm from his flat in Teban Gardens.
Additional reporting by Charmaine Jacob
