AI-powered SG60 Heart&Soul Experience launched at Orchard Central

SINGAPORE: A flagship exhibition marking Singapore's 60th year of independence opened on Tuesday (Aug 26) at Orchard Central, using generative artificial intelligence and immersive storytelling to reimagine country's past and future.

Called the SG60 Heart&Soul Experience, the showcase creates a personalised journey for visitors through interactive installations and digital narratives. It encourages the public to imagine life beyond SG60, said the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) and the National Library Board (NLB), which jointly organised the event.

The free exhibition is produced by the team behind the 2019 Singapore Bicentennial and the SG50 Future of Us showcase.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who launched the event, said the exhibition captures the pivotal moments of Singapore’s history, from the Japanese occupation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We hope all this will capture the courage and conviction that built today's Singapore. It captures the spirit that forms the heart and soul of our country,” he said.

He added that the exhibition is also about Singapore’s future. “At the end of the exhibition, there will be an installation where you will see your dream for Singapore alongside the dreams of your fellow Singaporeans,” he said. “We hope this constellation of dreams will inspire all of us to work together as one team to turn our collective dreams into reality.”