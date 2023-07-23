Law Society elects Jason Chan as new president

SINGAPORE: The Law Society of Singapore (LawSoc) announced on Sunday (Jul 23) the election of Mr Jason Chan as its new president, following the death of his predecessor Adrian Tan earlier this month.

Mr Chan, 46, was LawSoc's vice-president. His term as the 28th president will take immediate effect, continuing until Dec 31 this year, said LawSoc.

A senior counsel at Allen & Gledhill, Mr Chan co-leads the firm's white collar and investigative practice. He previously served as a state counsel and deputy public prosecutor at the Attorney-General's Chambers, and was also an assistant registrar in the Supreme Court.

The late Mr Tan, who died on Jul 8 after battling cancer for more than a year, became LawSoc president in Jan 1, 2022. He was known for commenting on a wide range of topics, from the plight of burnt-out young lawyers to public issues such as racism and vaccine mandates.

The Law Society represents lawyers and maintains standards of the profession in Singapore.