Law Society president Adrian Tan dies aged 57

SINGAPORE: Law Society president, Adrian Tan, died on Saturday (Jul 8), after battling cancer for more than a year. He was 57.
Mr Tan, a partner at TSMP Law Corporation, was diagnosed with cancer in March last year and went public last July about his condition in a post on professional networking site LinkedIn.
Announcing his death in a statement on Saturday evening, the Law Society said Mr Tan had "exemplified extraordinary courage" throughout his battle with cancer.
"Despite the immense challenges he faced, he continued to carry out his duties with resolve and cheerfulness, and never failed to grace us with his trademark humour," it added.
"Today, we not only mourn the loss of a distinguished leader but also grieve for a cherished friend and trusted comrade."
In his July 2022 post on LinkedIn, Mr Tan described how he began to feel ill a month before his diagnosis but had brushed it off. It was only when he "felt so bad" that he saw a doctor and was then diagnosed with cancer.
Following his diagnosis, Mr Tan was put on an aggressive treatment regime, which involved chemotherapy, immunotherapy and hormone therapy.
He said there was no question of him stopping work.
"When the clock runs out, and the game ends, I want to feel that, win or lose, I gave my best, and that I am standing on the field with my friends and comrades," he wrote.
Mr Tan, who began his tenure as LawSoc president on Jan 1, 2022, had been a vocal presence on social media on a range of subjects, from the legal industry to social issues.
He said he had hoped to raise the morale of lawyers and stem the “great resignation” in the industry.
In April last year, Mr Tan defended the legal profession after it was criticised over a case involving trainee lawyers who cheated in the Bar exams, calling the comments “misguided”.
Mr Tan, a lawyer for more than 30 years, was also well-known for writing The Teenage Textbook and The Teenage Workbook in the late 1980s, two bestsellers that were later adapted into a play, movie and television series.
The Law Society extended its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.
"Adrian's absence leaves an indescribable void that cannot be filled. His memory will forever hold a special place in our hearts."