Deepened ties with Australia, New Zealand will bring tangible benefits to Singaporeans: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Hailing the successful conclusion to a six-day official visit to Australia and New Zealand, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (Oct 10) that the deepened ties with both nations will “certainly bring tangible benefits” to Singaporeans.

Mr Wong, who was making his first trip to both countries as prime minister, had launched an upgraded Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with Australia on Wednesday, and on Friday elevated ties with New Zealand to a CSP.

Among the agreements inked are a boost to security cooperation and economic connectivity between Singapore and Australia, as well as enhanced trade in essential supplies between Singapore and New Zealand during times of crisis.

Speaking to the Singapore media at the conclusion of his visit, Mr Wong said Australia and New Zealand are Singapore's "closest and most trusted partners".

Mr Wong said that when trade relations are elevated to a CSP, “we want to make sure that there is substance in the relationship”, he said.

“Indeed there has been substance in the relationship with Australia and New Zealand. We have had the CSP with Australia for 10 years, upgrading it now, and we are now upgrading the relationship with New Zealand to also a CSP,” he added.

The tangible benefits can come in the form of more opportunities, because there will be more trade and investment flows and more investments into Singapore that will create more jobs for Singaporeans.

He added that there can be other benefits - such as with the ‘first of its kind’ deal with New Zealand to trade essential goods even in times of crisis, and a similar memorandum of understanding with Australia.

“Because in times of crisis, in times of disruptions, we can be assured of essential supplies like food coming through Singapore and coming to Singaporeans,” he said.

“So these are all concrete ways in which we will benefit.”