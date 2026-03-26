PM Wong urges China to champion open, rules-based trade as global tensions rise

BOAO, Hainan: China can be a strong advocate for open and rules-based trade in a time of growing global fragmentation, Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Thursday (Mar 26).

China also has a larger role to play in supporting Asia's prosperity and stability, with its vast domestic market serving as a powerful engine of growth, he said in a keynote speech at the Boao Forum for Asia’s annual conference.

Mr Wong cited the Free Trade Port in Hainan – where Boao city is located – as a "concrete example of China's commitment to openness" and its potential in shaping the region's evolving economic architecture.

“We hope China will continue in this direction – supporting open markets and strengthening confidence in a predictable and stable global trading system,” said Mr Wong, who is also Singapore’s Finance Minister.

The Boao Forum for Asia is often described as Asia’s equivalent of the Davos World Economic Forum, bringing together leaders from government, business and academia to discuss global issues.

Mr Wong said China's scale and capabilities position it to help set new rules and standards in emerging domains. He cited its efforts to advance trade digitalisation and artificial intelligence for trade, including through its current chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation bloc.

“China’s active participation in global discussions on AI governance will also be critical to building international consensus on the safe and responsible development of these technologies,” he said.

PARTNERING FOR REGIONAL GROWTH

Singapore's confidence in China's long-term prospects has made it the leading source of new investments into the country for over a decade, Mr Wong noted.

“We will continue to partner China closely and deepen collaboration in areas of mutual benefit as both our economies evolve,” he said.

Among the areas of shared interest are sustainable development and global governance. Mr Wong added that Singapore will also work with China to deepen its integration into regional economic frameworks, such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA).

While integrating an economy of China’s scale is not straightforward, doing so would strengthen the relevance of these high-standard arrangements, he said.

Deeper cooperation between China and ASEAN also holds tremendous potential, Mr Wong added.

“There are also opportunities to collaborate on shared challenges – for example, leveraging China’s strength in renewable energy to support ASEAN’s energy transition, including through initiatives like the ASEAN Power Grid,” he said.

As ASEAN chair next year, Singapore will work with fellow member states towards deeper integration and partnerships, as well as with regional partners including China, Japan, Korea and India.

It will also expand engagement with key partners globally, such as the Gulf Cooperation Council and the European Union, to keep ASEAN open and connected, he added.