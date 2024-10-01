PM Wong congratulates Japan Prime Minister Ishiba

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba to congratulate him on his appointment, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday (Oct 1).

Mr Ishiba, Japan's former defence minister, won a close-fought contest last week to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Japan's parliament confirmed earlier on Tuesday the appointment of the 67-year-old as prime minister.

In a letter to Mr Ishiba on Tuesday, Mr Wong said the victory reflects the LDP's confidence in Mr Ishiba's leadership.

Mr Wong noted that both countries enjoy "warm, substantive and longstanding" relations and cooperate in many areas, such as the economy and defence.

"Our collaboration has expanded to emerging areas like start-ups and innovation, green and digital transformation, and security cooperation," said Mr Wong.

"We have also worked together in crisis situations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our countries issued a joint statement on supply chain resilience and ensured that essential travel lanes remained open."

Mr Wong also said Singapore and Japan cooperate well in regional and international forums, with the countries' partnership underpinned by a shared belief in "upholding the multilateral trading system and supporting the rules-based international order".

"Singapore appreciates Japan’s significant contributions in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership Commission and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, as well as at the World Trade Organisation and United Nations."

"As country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan relations, Singapore is fully committed to deepening Japan’s cooperation with ASEAN," said Mr Wong.

Mr Wong added: "On a personal note, we appreciate the many links you have with Singapore, nurtured over many years of friendship. We still remember your previous visits to Singapore, and I recall hosting you at a Meet-the-People Session at my constituency in 2014."

"I look forward to working with you to further deepen the extensive relations between our two countries, especially as we commemorate the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in 2026."