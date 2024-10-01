PM Wong congratulates Japan Prime Minister Ishiba
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also wrote to Fumio Kishida, who announced his decision to resign in August.
SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has written to his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba to congratulate him on his appointment, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday (Oct 1).
Mr Ishiba, Japan's former defence minister, won a close-fought contest last week to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Japan's parliament confirmed earlier on Tuesday the appointment of the 67-year-old as prime minister.
In a letter to Mr Ishiba on Tuesday, Mr Wong said the victory reflects the LDP's confidence in Mr Ishiba's leadership.
Mr Wong noted that both countries enjoy "warm, substantive and longstanding" relations and cooperate in many areas, such as the economy and defence.
"Our collaboration has expanded to emerging areas like start-ups and innovation, green and digital transformation, and security cooperation," said Mr Wong.
"We have also worked together in crisis situations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, our countries issued a joint statement on supply chain resilience and ensured that essential travel lanes remained open."
Mr Wong also said Singapore and Japan cooperate well in regional and international forums, with the countries' partnership underpinned by a shared belief in "upholding the multilateral trading system and supporting the rules-based international order".
"Singapore appreciates Japan’s significant contributions in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership Commission and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, as well as at the World Trade Organisation and United Nations."
"As country coordinator for ASEAN-Japan relations, Singapore is fully committed to deepening Japan’s cooperation with ASEAN," said Mr Wong.
Mr Wong added: "On a personal note, we appreciate the many links you have with Singapore, nurtured over many years of friendship. We still remember your previous visits to Singapore, and I recall hosting you at a Meet-the-People Session at my constituency in 2014."
"I look forward to working with you to further deepen the extensive relations between our two countries, especially as we commemorate the 60th anniversary of our diplomatic relations in 2026."
LETTER TO MR KISHIDA
In a separate letter on Tuesday, Mr Wong wished Mr Fumio Kishida the best as he stepped down as Japan's prime minister.
He noted that Japan has become stronger, both domestically and internationally, under Mr Kishida's leadership.
"You have brought about growth in real wages, boosted Japan’s security capabilities, and broadened Japan’s cooperation with other countries," said Mr Wong.
"This includes successfully hosting the G7 Hiroshima Summit in 2023, and strengthening ASEAN-Japan relations, including through the commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Japan relations in 2023."
Relations between Singapore and Japan have also deepened under Mr Kishida's premiership, said Mr Wong.
"Singapore had the privilege of hosting your visit in 2022 when you delivered the Keynote Address at the Shangri-La Dialogue."
"We had fruitful discussions during my visit to Japan in May 2023, and over the phone following my inauguration in May this year," he said.
Both countries also enhanced bilateral cooperation over the past three years, such as the economy, start-ups, digitalisation, green transformation, and defence.
As Singapore and Japan celebrate 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2026, Mr Wong said he looked forward to Mr Kishida's continued support as they further strengthen ties between both countries.
He wished Mr Ishiba and Mr Kishida the best and looked forward to meeting them again soon.