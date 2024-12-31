Singapore economy grew by 4% in 2024, exceeding expectations: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s economy grew by 4 per cent in 2024, which exceeded expectations, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his New Year message on Tuesday (Dec 31).

Most workers in Singapore have also received wage increases that outpace inflation, “making them better off in real terms”, he added.

“Unlike in many developed countries, we are not plagued by unemployment and stagnant wages,” he said.

In the past decade, median income in Singapore rose by 2.2 per cent per annum above inflation, said Mr Wong.

With the strong economy, real incomes are expected to rise further, he added.

The government will not neglect middle-income and middle-aged Singaporeans, who are caring for both elderly parents and young children, even as it provides more targeted help to those who find it more difficult to cope with the rising cost of living, said the prime minister.

The government will continue to cushion the impact of cost-of-living increases and provide more targeted help to older people and lower-income groups, he added.