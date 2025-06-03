PM Wong to visit Philippines from Jun 4 to 5; Shanmugam to be acting prime minister

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will make a two-day introductory visit to the Philippines on Wednesday (Jun 4) at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) announced on Tuesday.

In his absence, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam will be the acting prime minister.

While Singapore usually designates a deputy prime minister to act in the prime minister's stead during temporary absences, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong is in Paris until Wednesday for various official events, including a ministerial council meeting by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

Mr Wong, who is also the finance minister, will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal Monument - a memorial for Filipino nationalist Jose Rizal - and receive a ceremonial welcome at Malacanang Palace, the president's official residence, said the PMO.

Mr Wong will also have a delegation meeting with President Marcos Jr, who will host an official dinner in his honour.

"The visit reaffirms Singapore’s commitment to strengthening our excellent partnership with the Philippines and provides an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views on deepening bilateral ties, as well as regional and global developments," said the PMO.



Joining Mr Wong on the trip are his wife, Ms Loo Tze Lui, Senior Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Home Affairs Sim Ann, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the PMO.

This will be Mr Wong's first bilateral trip since his reappointment as prime minister after the People's Action Party won the May 3 general election.

The Philippines' Presidential Communications Office said in a release on Monday that the two leaders will "discuss the strengthening of Philippines-Singapore relations and explore opportunities for deeper cooperation across various sectors" during bilateral talks on Wednesday.

These will include sectors such as health, climate change mitigation and civil service cooperation.

"President Marcos and Prime Minister Wong are also expected to exchange views on key political and economic developments in the region, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability and prosperity," said the office.

It also noted that Mr Wong's visit also marks the first by a Singaporean prime minister since 2017, "underscoring the significance of this renewed high-level engagement".