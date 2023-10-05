Singapore DPM Lawrence Wong to make 11-day working visit to US

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Arizona, New York and Washington DC during an 11-day working trip to the United States from Thursday (Oct 5), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

This is Mr Wong's first working visit to the US since he became Deputy Prime Minister. The visit will build on the “robust and multi-faceted relationship” between the two countries, the PMO said in a press statement.

Mr Wong will visit the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s longest-running overseas detachment – Peace Carvin II – in Arizona. It is an F-16 fighter training detachment at Luke Air Force Base.

In New York City, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, will attend a GIC Investment Forum and launch a new Global Innovation Alliance node led by government agency Enterprise Singapore. This supports the expansion of Singapore-based tech startups into New York and the wider US market.

Enterprise Singapore also has Global Innovation Alliance nodes in cities including San Francisco, London, Berlin, Seoul and Bangkok.

Mr Wong will meet Cabinet secretaries and senior officials from the Biden Administration in Washington DC to discuss furthering bilateral cooperation in new, emerging areas. He will deliver opening remarks at the inaugural US-Singapore dialogue on Critical and Emerging Technologies.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) will host Mr Wong for a dialogue session on Oct 13, as part of its ASEAN Leadership Forum. The session will be livestreamed on the CSIS website.

Mr Wong visited the US in April 2022 as Finance Minister, and attended G20 and World Bank-IMF meetings.

Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo and Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and Trade and Industry Alvin Tan will accompany Mr Wong on this year's trip.

Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance will also travel to the US.