SM Lee awarded Honorary Order of Australia for 'eminent service' to Singapore-Australia ties

SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong was appointed an Honorary Companion of the Order of Australia on Tuesday (Aug 5) for his “eminent service” to bilateral ties between both countries.

The Order of Australia, including honorary appointments, recognises Australians and citizens of other countries for their outstanding service or exceptional achievement.

It is the highest award Australia can confer.

There are two divisions of the award – military and general – and it has four levels: Companion of the Order, Officer of the Order, Member of the Order and Medal of the Order. Mr Lee's award falls under the general division.

The award citation highlighted Mr Lee's "eminent service" to the bilateral relationship between Australia and Singapore.

“Throughout his 40-year political career, and particularly as prime minister of Singapore from 2004 to 2024, Mr Lee has made significant contributions to advancing Australia-Singapore relations," it read.

"He has been a strong and influential advocate for closer ties between our two countries and has consistently driven agreements and initiatives which encourage stronger and mutually beneficial relationships."

It added that the economic partnership between both countries “grew enormously” during his term as prime minister, with Singapore now Australia’s largest trade partner and investor in Southeast Asia.