SM Lee awarded Honorary Order of Australia for 'eminent service' to Singapore-Australia ties
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong has been a "strong and influential" advocate for closer ties between Singapore and Australia, said the award citation.
SINGAPORE: Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong was appointed an Honorary Companion of the Order of Australia on Tuesday (Aug 5) for his “eminent service” to bilateral ties between both countries.
The Order of Australia, including honorary appointments, recognises Australians and citizens of other countries for their outstanding service or exceptional achievement.
It is the highest award Australia can confer.
There are two divisions of the award – military and general – and it has four levels: Companion of the Order, Officer of the Order, Member of the Order and Medal of the Order. Mr Lee's award falls under the general division.
The award citation highlighted Mr Lee's "eminent service" to the bilateral relationship between Australia and Singapore.
“Throughout his 40-year political career, and particularly as prime minister of Singapore from 2004 to 2024, Mr Lee has made significant contributions to advancing Australia-Singapore relations," it read.
"He has been a strong and influential advocate for closer ties between our two countries and has consistently driven agreements and initiatives which encourage stronger and mutually beneficial relationships."
It added that the economic partnership between both countries “grew enormously” during his term as prime minister, with Singapore now Australia’s largest trade partner and investor in Southeast Asia.
In his acceptance remarks at the investiture ceremony at the Australian High Commissioner’s residence, Mr Lee said he was “deeply humbled” to receive the award.
"I do so on behalf of the generations of Singaporeans and Australians who have worked hard to strengthen the partnership between our two nations over the past six decades," he added.
"I would also like to thank the governor-general for her warm and very generous words, which brought back memories of many fond interactions, exchanges and visits to Australia over very many decades."
He recalled how Australia was one of the first countries to recognise Singapore’s independence and the first to establish diplomatic relations. In 1971, Australia also extended security support under the Five Power Defence Arrangements, which remains in effect.
Bilateral bonds have deepened over the years. Mr Lee noted that Singapore and Australia are marking the 35th anniversary of Exercise Wallaby, the Singapore Armed Forces’ largest overseas unilateral exercise held in the Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland.
He also highlighted the signing of the Singapore-Australia free trade agreement in 2003 – Australia’s first bilateral FTA with an Asian country – and the recent inking of the Singapore-Australia Digital Economy Agreement and the Green Economy Agreement.
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, launched in 2015, is also expected to be upgraded when Prime Minister Lawrence Wong visits Australia for the 10th Annual Leaders’ Meeting later this year, said Mr Lee.
Beyond bilateral ties, Mr Lee pointed to Australia’s important role in the region, including becoming the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (ASEAN) first dialogue partner in 1974.
Reflecting on the ties between both nations, Mr Lee hailed the shared values, compatible perspectives of the world, as well as the “deep reservoir of trust built up over the years”.
"We both believe in the importance of an open, inclusive and rules-based multilateral order. Our societies are multicultural, diverse, and pragmatic," he said.
"Australian leaders from both sides of the political aisle appreciate that Australia’s future is deeply intertwined with our region’s, while Singapore has consistently sought to be a steadfast partner and pathfinder for Australia’s engagement in Southeast Asia."
He added that these "deep and extensive ties" did not come about by chance, but were the "fruit of sustained hard work, political will, and mutual trust built through weathering tough times together".
"I am privileged to have played a modest part in strengthening this relationship. I am confident that Singapore and Australia’s friendship will continue to blossom and grow," he said.
Another Singaporean who has been appointed an Honorary Companion of the Order of Australia was former Singapore Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong in February 2005.
Former Foreign Minister George Yeo was appointed an Honorary Officer of the Order of Australia in November 2012.