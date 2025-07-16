Govt has ensured access to affordable transport instead of overcomplicating COE scheme: SM Lee to Jamus Lim

SINGAPORE: Singapore's government has ensured that everyone has access to affordable and efficient transport options without needing to own a car, rather than complicating the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) system to account for the needs of different groups, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Wednesday (Jul 16).

He made the comment in response to a Facebook post by Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim, who wrote that the car allocation system does not consider that those with genuine needs to own a vehicle may still be unable to afford a COE.

Mr Lee said the government provides direct help to those who may need more support, such as families with young children, who can use the grants to pay for a COE if they wish to do so.

"Therefore where we disagree is not over who cares more for our fellow Singaporeans, but what is the best way to meet people’s needs and take care of them," he said.

Associate Professor Jamus Lim made his Facebook post after attending the Economic Society of Singapore's annual dinner on Tuesday, where Mr Lee participated in a wide-ranging dialogue with the society's president Euston Quah.

At one point, Mr Lee was asked about calls to allow certain groups to pay less for the COE.

He said that there were "so many good arguments" that it is difficult for the government to design a system that accounts for all the factors – such as whether a family has children, how young they are, whether someone has a disability or is elderly, or works a job that requires a car.

Assoc Prof Lim, however, took issue with Mr Lee’s position, saying that while the government acknowledges the needs of different groups, it ultimately defaults to a market-based auction system.

"But instead of saying that there was a reasonable way to adjudicate between these competing needs, (Mr Lee) then pivoted to how competitive bidding represented the best way to allocate between these claims," wrote Assoc Prof Lim.

"What’s sorely missing, however, is how those with genuine needs may not have the purchasing power to meet those needs, even if their needs may have more merit."